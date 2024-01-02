The Art of Death: Preparing the Way for Those We Leave Behind

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Graphic courtesy St. Dunstan's
The Art of Death: Preparing the Way for Those We Leave Behind
Sunday January 7, 2024 -11:45am to 1:00pm

Since we do not know the hour of our death or the manner in which it comes, preparing the way for those left behind is relevant to every adult, not just aging baby boomers. 

The loved ones we leave behind deserve our consideration and attention. When you die, it is left to others to sort out your affairs. After your death, they will be in mourning, sad, angry, confused, and not at their thinking best. 

The better you plan before your death and the more conversations you have with them, the easier it will be for them. 

Grieving is hard enough without the added burden of making decisions and following up on things that were best done by the person who died.

As the one left behind, what do you wish you had known before your person died? What could they have done that would have made their absence more bearable? That would have made “getting on with it” easier?

Join us on Sunday at 11:45am as we begin to have conversations about The Art of Death: Preparing the way for those we leave behind. Share your stories of having loved ones die and how things went, whether good or not.

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 9:18 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  