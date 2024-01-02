Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf retires from Shoreline Fire after a 32 year career

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf
Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf worked his last shift of a 32-year career. 

Rich entered the fire service in 1989 as a firefighter with Snohomish County Airport Fire Department. In December 1991, he was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department. 

Four years later, Rich attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in 1996 from Class 22. 

In January 2002, Rich was promoted to Captain-Medical Services Officer for Shoreline Medic One where he currently serves. 

Rich has also served on the Board of Commissioners for the Port Townsend Fire Department. 

We wish him all the best with his much-deserved retirement! Thank you for your service to our community!


Posted by DKH at 9:57 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  