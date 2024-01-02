Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf retires from Shoreline Fire after a 32 year career

Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf worked his last shift of a 32-year career. Medical Services Officer Richard Stapf worked his last shift of a 32-year career.





Rich entered the fire service in 1989 as a firefighter with Snohomish County Airport Fire Department. In December 1991, he was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department.





Four years later, Rich attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in 1996 from Class 22.





In January 2002, Rich was promoted to Captain-Medical Services Officer for Shoreline Medic One where he currently serves.





Rich has also served on the Board of Commissioners for the Port Townsend Fire Department.





We wish him all the best with his much-deserved retirement! Thank you for your service to our community!





