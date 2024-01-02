Houseplants 101 at Dun Gardens January 10, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Houseplants 101
Wednesday January 10, 2024
10am-noon
Pricing: 
  • Members $15, 
  • Not-Yet-Members $25
Register here

This class will teach everything you need to know to successfully grow tropical plants indoors in the PNW. 

In this 1.5 hour course we will discuss plant selection; household light zones; proper watering methods; soils and fertilizers; and pests and diseases.

Following the class, attendees will have the knowledge necessary to walk into a well-stocked nursery, select a healthy plant that is suitable for their home, and to re-pot and raise that plant to maturity. 

A selection of tropical plants will also be available for purchase following the class.

A little bit about the instructor: 

Ben Billick is the owner of Bird Berry Nursery in Seattle, WA. 

Bird Berry is a small-scale, local grower of tropical plants that specializes in Hoyas, a diverse genus of mostly vining epiphytes that are native to SE Asia and the Pacific Islands. Ben has degrees in Biology and Environmental Horticulture, and is an avid gardener in addition to being crazy for tropical plants.


