Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson retires after 20 with Shoreline Fire

Retired: Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson Congratulations to Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson who just worked his last shift!





Steve began his career as a Paramedic with Evergreen Medic One in 1996 after graduating from the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program Class #22.





In January 2003, Steve was hired with Shoreline Fire Department where he has served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with Shoreline Medic One for the last 20 years.





We will miss Steve’s vast knowledge of rom-coms and Pokemon cards. Thank you for your service to our community and the Department.





