Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson retires after 20 with Shoreline Fire
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Congratulations to Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson who just worked his last shift!
Steve began his career as a Paramedic with Evergreen Medic One in 1996 after graduating from the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program Class #22.
In January 2003, Steve was hired with Shoreline Fire Department where he has served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with Shoreline Medic One for the last 20 years.
We will miss Steve’s vast knowledge of rom-coms and Pokemon cards. Thank you for your service to our community and the Department.
