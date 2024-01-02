Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson retires after 20 with Shoreline Fire

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Retired: Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson
Congratulations to Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Richardson who just worked his last shift! 

Steve began his career as a Paramedic with Evergreen Medic One in 1996 after graduating from the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program Class #22. 

In January 2003, Steve was hired with Shoreline Fire Department where he has served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with Shoreline Medic One for the last 20 years. 

We will miss Steve’s vast knowledge of rom-coms and Pokemon cards. Thank you for your service to our community and the Department.


Posted by DKH at 8:36 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  