U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star departs Pearl Harbor

The entire crew lined the railing to pay homage to the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves

So long and farewell to Hawaii, after making our last logistics stop in the U.S. and enjoying some R&R, the crew of the Polar Star is headed to their next port call enroute to Antarctica. So long and farewell to Hawaii, after making our last logistics stop in the U.S. and enjoying some R&R, the crew of the Polar Star is headed to their next port call enroute to Antarctica.





As we departed Pearl Harbor, the Polar Star crew stood united in respect as they passed the hallowed waters of the USS Arizona. A poignant reminder of sacrifice, duty, and the strength of our nation.



Of the 2,403 U.S. lives that were lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor, 1,177, or nearly half, died aboard the USS Arizona.



The USS Arizona is one of only two sites where U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, and Merchant Marine vessels render honors to a fixed location.





