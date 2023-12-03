"Live & Wild" Holiday Trees for Salmon at the Northwest Stream Center in Everett



is selling "Live & Wild" Holiday Trees for Salmon at the Northwest Stream Center 10am to 4pm, beginning Saturday December 2 through December 24, 2023. Adopt A Stream Foundation is selling "Live & Wild" Holiday Trees for Salmon at the Northwest Stream Center 10am to 4pm, beginning Saturday December 2 through December 24, 2023.









December, you can also enjoy free admission to the beautiful 32-acre forest and wetland preserve at the Northwest Stream Center enjoying a 1/2-mile stroll past a Trout Stream Exhibit onto an Elevated Forest & Wetland Walk that is just shy of 3-feet above the forest floor and surrounding wetlands... it’s a beautiful place to be and universally accessible.





There will be a great selection of live 3 to 5 foot-high ($40, $60, $100) Sitka Spruce, Western Red Cedar, Grand Fir, and Douglas Fir trees that are in pots.

After the holidays, if you wish, all trees returned to the Northwest Stream Center will be planted next to local streams helping out next year's salmon runs.





Everyone who purchases a tree will receive an annual Adopt A Stream Foundation membership as a holiday gift. Benefits include: free entry to the Northwest Stream Center for 2024, discounts to 2024 Streamkeeper Academy events, and 10% discounts on purchases at the Northwest Stream Center Nature Store.





Not to mention, everyone will get the good feeling that comes with knowing their Holiday Tree for Salmon will be doing great things for the Northwest environment long into the future...a great memory of this holiday season!











