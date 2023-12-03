Shoreline Teen Center Holiday Bash Friday
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Holiday Bash on December 8th from 4-8pm! Olive garden catering! Crafts and gift making! Cookie decorating! Ugly Sweater Contest! Bring your friends, and see you there!!
What we will have:
- SAGE Events Club cookie decorating
- Karaoke
- Gift Making
- Ugly Sweater Contest
- Food catered from Olive Garden!
Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities.
