Shoreline Teen Center Holiday Bash Friday

Sunday, December 3, 2023


Come to the Teen Center Friday, December 8, 2023 to Check out our Holiday Bash!

Holiday Bash on December 8th from 4-8pm! Olive garden catering! Crafts and gift making! Cookie decorating! Ugly Sweater Contest! Bring your friends, and see you there!!


What we will have:
  • SAGE Events Club cookie decorating
  • Karaoke
  • Gift Making
  • Ugly Sweater Contest
  • Food catered from Olive Garden!
Open to all youth 6th to 12th grade!

Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities.

