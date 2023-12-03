Shoreline Teen Center Holiday Bash Friday



Come to the Teen Center Friday, December 8, 2023 to Check out our Holiday Bash!





Holiday Bash on December 8th from 4-8pm! Olive garden catering! Crafts and gift making! Cookie decorating! Ugly Sweater Contest! Bring your friends, and see you there!!











SAGE Events Club cookie decorating

Karaoke

Gift Making

Ugly Sweater Contest

Food catered from Olive Garden! Open to all youth 6th to 12th grade!





Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities.