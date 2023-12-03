SAGE club Friday - come for the cookies - stay for the Holiday Bash
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Friday, December 8, 2023 4pm at the Shoreline Teen Center the SAGE (Sexuality Gender Equality) club will decorate cookies, drink hot cocoa, and sing Karaoke.
Come decorate cookie and gingerbread houses with SAGE club, then enjoy the teen center Holiday Bash with food, games, and karaoke!
Meet new people, make friends, and check out the teen center!
Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities.
Stay and enjoy our Annual Holiday Bash!
Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.
The Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
