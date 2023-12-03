Light is Returning - Sno-King Community Chorale in concert
Sunday, December 3, 2023
The Sno-King Community Chorale presents Light is Returning, a choral performance at the Edmonds Center for the Arts next Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3pm.
Join us as we sing through the darkness. There is beauty in winter, and together we can highlight its natural wonder, celebrate the holidays, and sing of the love of friends and family.
Tickets:
- $15- youth
- $22- senior/student/
- $25 adult
