Light is Returning - Sno-King Community Chorale in concert

Sunday, December 3, 2023


The Sno-King Community Chorale presents Light is Returning, a choral performance at the Edmonds Center for the Arts next Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3pm.

Join us as we sing through the darkness. There is beauty in winter, and together we can highlight its natural wonder, celebrate the holidays, and sing of the love of friends and family.

Tickets: 
  • $15- youth
  • $22- senior/student/ 
  • $25 adult
The Sno-King Community Chorale is a non-profit organization whose mission is: Cultivating strong community bonds through music. Under the direction of Dustin Willetts, the chorale is a non-audition choir which is open to anyone who shares our vision to grow musically.

Posted by DKH at 10:14 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  