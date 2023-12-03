Light is Returning - Sno-King Community Chorale in concert



The Sno-King Community Chorale presents Light is Returning, a choral performance at the Edmonds Center for the Arts next Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3pm.

$15- youth

$22- senior/student/

$25 adult The



The Sno-King Community Chorale is a non-profit organization whose mission is: Cultivating strong community bonds through music. Under the direction of Dustin Willetts, the chorale is a non-audition choir which is open to anyone who shares our vision to grow musically.

Join us as we sing through the darkness. There is beauty in winter, and together we can highlight its natural wonder, celebrate the holidays, and sing of the love of friends and family.Tickets: