A New Business in Town: Sweet Dream Bakes
Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Cindy Yuong cuts the ribbon for her new business. Photo by Lara Grauer
On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce celebrated its newest member with a ribbon cutting ceremony during her Grand Opening celebration at Sky Nursery’s holiday Makers Market.
Cindy Yuong, owner of Sweet Dream Bakes, is a long time resident of Shoreline, graduate of Shorewood High School, and a new small business owner.
Cindy is the owner and cake artist of Sweet Dream Bakes, a home bakery that specializes in putting your passion onto cakes to make celebrations even brighter. She creates artfully crafted custom designs on cakes to bring the images of your dreams into reality.
Featuring various Asian flavors, high quality ingredients, and not-too-sweet eats inspired from her travels throughout Asia, Sweet Dream Bakes is here to help you celebrate the most important days of your life with something uniquely yours.
Although based in Shoreline, there is no storefront to visit. Custom cakes are made to order by booking in advance through the website sweetdreambakes.com
Cakes and sweet snacks are available for pick up, delivery, and at pop ups held throughout the greater Seattle area. You can stay updated with Cindy through Sweet Dream Bakes on Instagram and Facebook.
Currently, Cindy is in the running for The Greatest Baker Competition! You can visit the competition page to vote for Cindy. Vote and share the link for a Shoreline resident to win the competition and get closer to bringing her dream to life!
Donations are not required to vote, but any donations will give Cindy more votes while also benefiting The Andrew McDonough B+ Be Positive Foundation, which helps families fight childhood cancer.
The winner of the competition will get to meet the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro himself, get the title of Greatest Baker, a feature in the Bake From Scratch Magazine, and $10,000!
Cindy answered the following questions in her contest entry. Read on to learn more about her business and her dreams for the future:
What makes you a great baker?
- My passion for connecting with people through food and shared stories is genuine and endless. Putting people’s passion onto cake is a dream.
- Chiffon cake! Light, spongy, and most importantly, not-too-sweet! I’ve baked my chiffon cake recipe hundreds of times for my family’s birthdays and parties to test it before setting out to start a cake business with the recipe. I love being able to customize it with various Asian ingredients to feature their potential and share with the world. It’s extra special when someone tells me their mom likes the cake. Our Asian moms are so picky with desserts and not-too-sweet is the highest compliment.
- I’ve known baking was my calling since sophomore year of high school, 10 years ago. I loved baking fundraiser cookies with my mom as a child, but in high school, I decided to try making a new cake recipe for the holiday feast. I looked up the technique for a Bouche de Noel cake and made it. Seeing the smiles on everyone’s face after trying my cake gave me so much joy. Learning the technique was so fun, I started sharing my baking with #sweetsmonday every week for the rest of my school days, and I continue to share it with the world now.
- I would fund my dream. I started a home bakery to start out safely, financially (grand opening on 12/3/23!) but I want to have a tea party cafe some day. To me, the ultimate experience is connecting with loved ones over the cutest afternoon tea set up with vintage tea cups, petite desserts, scones, and savory snacks on a tea tower. The elegance & beauty of the tea set up makes me so happy, and of course, the food cannot be lacking on flavor or quality to be pretty. I want to make it a reality.
