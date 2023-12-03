A New Business in Town: Sweet Dream Bakes

Cindy Yuong cuts the ribbon for her new business. Photo by Lara Grauer

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce celebrated its newest member with a ribbon cutting ceremony during her Grand Opening celebration at Sky Nursery’s holiday Makers Market.





Cindy Yuong, owner of Sweet Dream Bakes, is a long time resident of Shoreline, graduate of Shorewood High School, and a new small business owner.





Cindy is the owner and cake artist of Sweet Dream Bakes, a home bakery that specializes in putting your passion onto cakes to make celebrations even brighter. She creates artfully crafted custom designs on cakes to bring the images of your dreams into reality.





Featuring various Asian flavors, high quality ingredients, and not-too-sweet eats inspired from her travels throughout Asia, Sweet Dream Bakes is here to help you celebrate the most important days of your life with something uniquely yours.





Although based in Shoreline, there is no storefront to visit. Custom cakes are made to order by booking in advance through the website sweetdreambakes.com





Cakes and sweet snacks are available for pick up, delivery, and at pop ups held throughout the greater Seattle area. You can stay updated with Cindy through Sweet Dream Bakes on Instagram and Facebook.





Cindy Yuong of Sweet Dream Bakes

Photo by Lara Grauer



Currently, Cindy is in the running for The Greatest Baker Competition! You can visit the competition page to vote for Cindy. Vote and share the link for a Shoreline resident to win the competition and get closer to bringing her dream to life!





Donations are not required to vote, but any donations will give Cindy more votes while also benefiting The Andrew McDonough B+ Be Positive Foundation, which helps families fight childhood cancer.





The winner of the competition will get to meet the Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro himself, get the title of Greatest Baker, a feature in the Bake From Scratch Magazine, and $10,000!





Cindy answered the following questions in her contest entry. Read on to learn more about her business and her dreams for the future:



