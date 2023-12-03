Shorewood Girls Wrestling opens season with 3rd place victory at Return of the Seahawk Tournament

Stormray Girls: (L-R back row) Tricia Norton (coach), Aly Fellores, Amelia LaClergue, Cora Morgan, Brady Houck (coach), Finley Houck, Sarah Norton, Abi Chishungu

(L-R front row) Ellie Van Horn, Libby Norton, Kiyomi Hakuno. Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

By Coach Tricia Norton By Coach Tricia Norton





The Shorewood Girls Wrestling team officially kicked off their season Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chief Sealth High School’s Return of the Seahawk tournament.





The Stormrays finished last season as Regional Champions. Despite losing three of their state participants to graduation in 2023, the girls' team has some new freshmen and is ready to roll.





After a long and grueling day of wrestling, the Stormrays finished in 3rd place overall out of 26 girls' teams.





Congrats to medalists: Finley Houck (1st at 120 lbs), Abigaele Chishungu (1st at 190 lbs), Libby Norton (2nd at 115 lbs), Izzy Crave (2nd 155 lbs), and Aly Fellores (3rd at 155 lbs).





This week Shorewood will host a double dual with the Woodinville Boys and Girls @6:00 pm at SW on December 5.





