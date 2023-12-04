Filing open for King Conservation District (KCD) Board
Monday, December 4, 2023
Board Supervisor?
KCD Board Supervisors help steer KCD and the important conservation work we do.
It is important to us that our board reflects the diversity of King County and its conservation needs.
If you think that your voice can help KCD build clean water, healthy forests, and strong local food systems, consider applying to run in the 2024 Board Election.
The candidate filing period for the Position #1 election for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors is December 4, 2023, at 8:00am through December 8, 2023 at 5:00pm.
KCD will hold a Board of Supervisors Election in early 2024 for Position #1. Voting begins January 23, 2024 and ends February 13, 2024.
Two of KCD’s Board Seats are appointed by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Seat #4 is up for appointment in 2024. The window for applications for the appointed seat is January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024.
The candidate filing period for the Position #1 election for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors is December 4, 2023, at 8:00am through December 8, 2023 at 5:00pm.
KCD will hold a Board of Supervisors Election in early 2024 for Position #1. Voting begins January 23, 2024 and ends February 13, 2024.
Two of KCD’s Board Seats are appointed by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Seat #4 is up for appointment in 2024. The window for applications for the appointed seat is January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024.
0 comments:
Post a Comment