Rob Beem to be presented with NUHSA Lifetime Achievement Award

NUHSA Lifetime Achievement Award

As one of NUHSA's founders and a staunch advocate for human services funding and support in North King County (NKC), Rob Beem leaves a legacy of extraordinary leadership and impact on our north-end communities.





Throughout his 20 years at the City of Shoreline (and in the first few years of his retirement), Rob has worked tirelessly to engage local and regional partners in addressing human services needs and building the capacity to fund and support services for North King County’s residents.





This work involved bringing North King County’s voice to many King County planning and review panels, building local capacity through the Community Public Health and Safety Network, representing North King County on the United Way Board, and joining with other cities to coordinate funding processes.





His gracious ease in bringing together people, agencies and governments who were ‘doing human services’ also saw him engaging with schools and local service clubs, as well as other cities and funders.



Seeing a need for a regional alliance of human services providers and governments, Rob was critical in the formation and ongoing operations of NUHSA, pulling together local agencies and leaders to connect people engaged in human services work and to expand agencies’ presence and services in North King County.





Under Rob’s leadership, NUHSA grew from an informal lunchtime all-volunteer networking group to the organization it is today which represents all of North King County and is a sought-after partner by agencies, governments and funders.

Over a career in service to the human services community, he has had the opportunity to champion and/or lead the development of numerous initiatives, services and organizations.





These include:

NUHSA

Shoreline and Bellevue’s human services and affordable housing programs

Northshore Shoreline Community Network

Shoreline’s DEI program

Bellevue YouthLink

ARCH (A Regional Coalition for Housing)

Ronald Commons

Hopelink’s permanent presence in Shoreline

United Way North Community Council

NE Funders

It’s About Time for Kids

NUHSA staff, Board of Directors, members and partners are deeply grateful to Rob and the tremendous work he has done to benefit residents and communities throughout King County. His wisdom, humor and gracious leadership will be missed and NUHSA wishes him well as he embarks on a new chapter.





NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.





Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.







