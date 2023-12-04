Rob Beem to be presented with NUHSA Lifetime Achievement Award
Monday, December 4, 2023
|NUHSA Lifetime Achievement Award
Rob Beem
Throughout his 20 years at the City of Shoreline (and in the first few years of his retirement), Rob has worked tirelessly to engage local and regional partners in addressing human services needs and building the capacity to fund and support services for North King County’s residents.
This work involved bringing North King County’s voice to many King County planning and review panels, building local capacity through the Community Public Health and Safety Network, representing North King County on the United Way Board, and joining with other cities to coordinate funding processes.
His gracious ease in bringing together people, agencies and governments who were ‘doing human services’ also saw him engaging with schools and local service clubs, as well as other cities and funders.
Seeing a need for a regional alliance of human services providers and governments, Rob was critical in the formation and ongoing operations of NUHSA, pulling together local agencies and leaders to connect people engaged in human services work and to expand agencies’ presence and services in North King County.
Under Rob’s leadership, NUHSA grew from an informal lunchtime all-volunteer networking group to the organization it is today which represents all of North King County and is a sought-after partner by agencies, governments and funders.
Over a career in service to the human services community, he has had the opportunity to champion and/or lead the development of numerous initiatives, services and organizations.
These include:
- NUHSA
- Shoreline and Bellevue’s human services and affordable housing programs
- Northshore Shoreline Community Network
- Shoreline’s DEI program
- Bellevue YouthLink
- ARCH (A Regional Coalition for Housing)
- Ronald Commons
- Hopelink’s permanent presence in Shoreline
- United Way North Community Council
- NE Funders
- It’s About Time for Kids
- King County Human Services Roundtable
Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.
