The Local 104 Winter Market Saturday, December 16, 2023 and Movie Night on December 28



Come support our community's locally owned small businesses and independent creators at our annual Winter Market on December 16, 2023 from noon to 4pm.





Expect handcrafted jewelry, one of a kind pottery, and so much more for sale outside.





Inside the restaurant we'll have fresh shucked Oysters and Cognac, a beer flight from Russian River, and a brand-new Happy Hour Menu. That should get us in the Holiday spirit!





Movie Night Double Feature

Our December Movie Night will be a Double Feature on Thursday December 28th. Come watch A Christmas Story at 5pm followed by Rare Exports at 6:30pm.

As always there will be movie themed food and drink specials. Cheers











