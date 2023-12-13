Jobs: Center for Human Services Screener / Scheduler

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Center for Human Services
Screener / Scheduler
$24.80 per hour

Want to join an innovative community-based organization? If you value social justice, are committed to providing quality services, and are not afraid of challenges, we want to talk with you. 

Center for Human Services (CHS) is currently seeking the right Screener/Scheduler to join our team. We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid (prorated if part-time) health, vision, dental, life, long-term disability insurance, and 403b with match, as well as generous leave package.

The screener position screens and schedules intake/assessment appointment for our behavioral health programs. This role is in charge of completing the demographic information and collecting insurance information from our prospective clients. This is a full-time, non-exempt position who reports to the BHI Associate Director. This position is located in Shoreline, WA with a starting salary of $24.80 per hour. 

To better serve our clients and participants, bilingual (Spanish/English) speaking candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

Job Requirements:
  • Bilingual in Spanish/English (Basic conversational Spanish as the site will serve Spanish speaking families)
  • AA degree or equivalent experience
  • Detail-oriented with the ability to multi-task
  • Excellent telephone skills and presentation
  • Previous billing experience preferred
  • Previous experience in the behavioral/medical field preferred
  • Practical written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational/administrative skills with good computer skills
  • Commitment to confronting racism, sexism, heterosexism, and other discriminatory practices
  • Ability to work cooperatively as part of a team
  • Ability to adapt to change
  • Sense of humor
CHS is a non-profit organization with a great work environment, including a passion for and dedication to the community. If you want to join an established organization at a time of growth and transformation, this is the place.

To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org 


