Jobs: Center for Human Services Screener / Scheduler





Center for Human Services (CHS) is currently seeking the right Screener/Scheduler to join our team. We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid (prorated if part-time) health, vision, dental, life, long-term disability insurance, and 403b with match, as well as generous leave package.



The screener position screens and schedules intake/assessment appointment for our behavioral health programs. This role is in charge of completing the demographic information and collecting insurance information from our prospective clients. This is a full-time, non-exempt position who reports to the BHI Associate Director. This position is located in Shoreline, WA with a starting salary of $24.80 per hour.









Job Requirements:

Bilingual in Spanish/English (Basic conversational Spanish as the site will serve Spanish speaking families)

AA degree or equivalent experience

Detail-oriented with the ability to multi-task

Excellent telephone skills and presentation

Previous billing experience preferred

Previous experience in the behavioral/medical field preferred

Practical written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational/administrative skills with good computer skills

Commitment to confronting racism, sexism, heterosexism, and other discriminatory practices

Ability to work cooperatively as part of a team

Ability to adapt to change

Sense of humor CHS is a non-profit organization with a great work environment, including a passion for and dedication to the community. If you want to join an established organization at a time of growth and transformation, this is the place. To better serve our clients and participants, bilingual (Spanish/English) speaking candidates are highly encouraged to apply.Job Requirements:CHS is a non-profit organization with a great work environment, including a passion for and dedication to the community. If you want to join an established organization at a time of growth and transformation, this is the place.



To apply, send resume and cover letter to To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org









$24.80 per hourWant to join an innovative community-based organization? If you value social justice, are committed to providing quality services, and are not afraid of challenges, we want to talk with you.