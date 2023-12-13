Jobs: Center for Human Services Executive Assistant



About the position:



We are looking to hire an Executive Assistant who will be performing administrative duties and special projects for the Administration Department. The Executive Assistant will report to the Human Resources Director. This is a full time, non-exempt position located in our 148th Shoreline office with a starting salary of $27.56 per hour.



What we require:

High school diploma or equivalent required with 2 years of administrative Support Specialist experience preferred

Assume the role as Lead for all agency administrative assistants; conducting trainings and hosting virtual meetings

Manage employee discretionary funds

Manage web-based donation campaigns such as GiveBig, Employee Community Fund, etc.

Update and maintain agency-wide documents, employee manual, agency distribution list, etc

Ability to work independently, self-starter

Attention to detail accompanied by good organizational skills

Critical thinking skills, persistence, and patience

Sense of humor



To apply, send resume and cover letter to To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org

CHS is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community for over 50 years! We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid (prorated if part-time) health, vision, dental, life, long-term disability insurance, and 403b with match, as well as generous leave package.