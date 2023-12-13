Jobs: Center for Human Services Executive Assistant
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
148th Shoreline Office
$27.56 per hour
Center for Human Services is excited to hire a new team member for our Admin team. We are a thriving community health agency that offers great work environment, including staff who are passionate about and dedicated to the community.
CHS is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community for over 50 years! We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid (prorated if part-time) health, vision, dental, life, long-term disability insurance, and 403b with match, as well as generous leave package.
About the position:
We are looking to hire an Executive Assistant who will be performing administrative duties and special projects for the Administration Department. The Executive Assistant will report to the Human Resources Director. This is a full time, non-exempt position located in our 148th Shoreline office with a starting salary of $27.56 per hour.
What we require:
To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org
About the position:
We are looking to hire an Executive Assistant who will be performing administrative duties and special projects for the Administration Department. The Executive Assistant will report to the Human Resources Director. This is a full time, non-exempt position located in our 148th Shoreline office with a starting salary of $27.56 per hour.
What we require:
- High school diploma or equivalent required with 2 years of administrative Support Specialist experience preferred
- Assume the role as Lead for all agency administrative assistants; conducting trainings and hosting virtual meetings
- Manage employee discretionary funds
- Manage web-based donation campaigns such as GiveBig, Employee Community Fund, etc.
- Update and maintain agency-wide documents, employee manual, agency distribution list, etc
- Ability to work independently, self-starter
- Attention to detail accompanied by good organizational skills
- Critical thinking skills, persistence, and patience
- Sense of humor
To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment