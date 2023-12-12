Shoreline City Council passes tenant protections
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Below is a summary of the adopted protections.
- It adds additional notice requirements for base rent increases. For base rent increases greater than three percent but less than 10%, landlords are required to provide 120-day notice. For base rent increases of 10% or greater, landlords must give at least 180 days notice.
- All move in fees and security deposits cannot exceed a combined one month’s rent. Tenants have the right to pay these fees in installments. The number of installments depends upon the length of the lease.
- Late fees cannot exceed 1.5% of the tenant’s monthly rent.
- A tenant may propose, in writing, that the landlord change the due date for rent in the rental agreement to a different day of the month if the tenant’s primary source of income is a regular, monthly source of government assistance.
- A landlord may request, but can’t require, a prospective tenant to provide a social security number or other type of tax identification number for screening purposes.
- Fees
- All fees must be listed in the rental agreement.
- A landlord may not charge a fee for a tenant’s access to common areas and/or a prorate share of utilities for such areas or for the performance of any landlord duty required by the RLTA.
- A landlord may not charge a fee associated with the issuance of a notice to a tenant, even if the notice is required by state law, including but not limited to a fee for preparing and delivering a notice regarding late payment of rent, a notice to pay or vacate, or a notice of noncompliance with a rental agreement.
- Tenants have the right to sue their landlord for violation of the code.
