Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announces she is leaving the agency

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm at a public meeting in Lake Forest Park.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced Tuesday, December 12, 2023 that she will be leaving the agency in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced Tuesday, December 12, 2023 that she will be leaving the agency in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.

Since joining Sound Transit in September 2022, Timm has overseen a renewed emphasis on the rider experience as Sound Transit approaches the opening of several new extensions, starting with East Link next spring.Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come.Timm’s last day with Sound Transit will be January 12, 2024.The board and staff leadership will form a transition team to navigate the agency through the leadership transition. The board is expected to appoint an interim CEO in the weeks ahead.