Water main break on 15th NE in Shoreline

Water main break on 15th NE at NE 196th in Shoreline

Photo courtesy North City Water District

The North City Water District is experiencing a water main break in the area of NE 196th and 15th Ave NE. The North City Water District is experiencing a water main break in the area of NE 196th and 15th Ave NE.





Shoreline Fire District and Lake Forest Park Police are assisting the District by helping to block traffic while other crew members are working to repair the break.





At time of publication, the Water is back on in this area. The road is still blocked while the crews finish up with asphalt removal. They hope to be complete by 2:00am with the final clean up Tuesday morning during daylight hours.





The District asks, "If possible, please avoid this area while we work on the repairs.







