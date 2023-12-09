State receives two federal grants for passenger rail service

Amtrak Cascades, Cascadia High-Speed Rail programs receive funding

Photo courtesy WSDOT

“WSDOT is very pleased to receive federal support for both important passenger rail programs,” said Washington Transportation Secretary Roger Millar.

“These two complementary systems would connect with one another to transport people efficiently, reliably and in environmentally friendly ways. We’re planning improvements for current rail passengers, as well as envisioning an even more robust system in the future.”





However, Washington, Oregon and British Columbia plan to move forward with the analysis using existing state and provincial funds and will continue to coordinate with FRA on federal funding through the CID program.





Federal-State Partnership grants will be part of the CID funding pipeline in the future. As projects progress through the CID process, they will be eligible to access future Federal–State Partnership planning funds without having to reapply.





