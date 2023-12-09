Jobs: WSDOT Senior Electrical Specialist





As an Electrical Specialist, this position will inspect and approve all electrical work done within Northwest Region (NWR) Right of Way by State contractors, local agencies, developers, and utility contractors working under permits and agreements.









Job description and application



The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$82,026 – $99,943 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a technical specialist to serve as our next Electrical Specialist.