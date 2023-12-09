Ferry system continues to receive funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Issaquah-class ferry passenger areas to be refurbished with federal funding
Photo courtesy WSDOT

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration recently awarded us with $4.8 million to revamp the passenger areas of our six Issaquah-class vessels. 

Cathlamet, Chelan, Issaquah, Kitsap, Kittitas, and Sealth were built from 1979 through 1982. 

The funding will extend the useful life of the aging boats for another five to ten years while new ferries are built. 

Last week, the FTA announced 13 grants totaling more than $220 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ferry systems across the country. 

WSDOT received more than $50 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the past two years.


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  