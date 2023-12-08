Sew Thoughtful Sews Baby Quilts

Volunteers

Photo courtesy Snoco CTA The Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors (CTA) invite those in the community who sew to join them in making quilts for babies.









CTA members will meet from 10am to 2pm at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood on Friday, December 15, 2023 to sew the quilts. The quilts will be donated to the Lake Stevens Resource Center. LSRC is located in Lake Stevens and partners with Volunteers of America. The staff and volunteers empower people and strengthen the communities in need. 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036



Kits and patterns will be provided and you are the designer. Choose from the pre-cut cotton fabric squares for the colors and designs to make a one-of-a-kind quilt.



Bring your sewing machine and accessories, lunch and beverage. Hot water is available.





