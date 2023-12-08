Holiday Cheer with Seattle Surabaya Sister City Association and The Horizon School

Friday, December 8, 2023


The Seattle Surabaya Sister City Association (SSSCA) is partnering with The Horizon School preschool, located in the Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ.

They are sponsoring a Holiday Cheer Event to celebrate the season with our unhoused friends in the area. 

The event is being held in the upper parking lot of the church at 1512 NW 195th St in Shoreline on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 9 to 11am.

All are invited.


Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  