Holiday Cheer with Seattle Surabaya Sister City Association and The Horizon School
Friday, December 8, 2023
The Seattle Surabaya Sister City Association (SSSCA) is partnering with The Horizon School preschool, located in the Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ.
They are sponsoring a Holiday Cheer Event to celebrate the season with our unhoused friends in the area.
The event is being held in the upper parking lot of the church at 1512 NW 195th St in Shoreline on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 9 to 11am.
All are invited.
