Lake City homeowners wake to find strangers in their bedroom early Saturday morning

Photo courtesy Seattle PD By Detective Judinna Gulpan

Seattle Police Department

Police arrived in the 2000 block of NE 135th St around 7:00am on Thursday, December 7, 2023 and spoke to the two robbery victims who were not injured during the incident.It was reported the two victims, a 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, woke to a sound as four Black males entered their bedroom. Two of these suspects were armed with firearms. After entering the bedroom, the suspects yelled for them to get up and go to the living room.The victims were kept in the living room by one suspect while the other three suspects ransacked the home. During this time, the suspects would bring items such as phones, computers, bank cards, etc. to obtain lock codes or pin numbers. The suspects also threatened to kill the victims multiple times.These suspects were described to be four Black males in their late 20s-30s wearing masks and all black clothing.Before leaving, the victims were told not to call the police, cancel any cards, or lock any electronic devices, or they would return to harm them. They left the home in the victim’s vehicle, a silver sedan.Officers later located the stolen vehicle around 2:30pm in the 14300 block of 17th Ave NE. The vehicle will be processed for evidence.Robbery detectives will be continuing the follow up investigations.If anyone has information, please call the Seattle PD’s Violent Crime Tips Line at 206-233-5000.