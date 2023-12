Olympic class ferry design sketch

Courtesy WSDOT Washington State Ferries announced that they have issued a Request for Information yesterday to the shipbuilding industry across the country as part of our effort to contract for five hybrid-electric Olympic-class ferries.





Responses are due in January and will provide critical information for the Invitation for Bid that will be issued in spring 2024.





Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a new law that allows us to solicit bids nationwide when building new boats.