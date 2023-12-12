Seattle Police arrest two suspects involved in the distribution of narcotics in the North End

Drugs confiscated and dealers arrested

Photo courtesy Seattle PD

Seattle Police arrested two suspects involved in the distribution of narcotics in the University District, Ballard, Aurora corridor in Northgate, and Bitter Lake communities. Seattle Police arrested two suspects involved in the distribution of narcotics in the University District, Ballard, Aurora corridor in Northgate, and Bitter Lake communities.

4,162 grams of fentanyl pills (approximately 41,000 fentanyl pills)

2,261.9 grams of methamphetamine (5 pounds)

82.7 grams of cocaine (over half pound)

1,762.8 grams of powder fentanyl (3.9 pounds)

$42,441 in US currency

Rifle ammunition

1 Vehicle The 21-year-old male suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail and the 26-year-old male suspect into King County Jail. Both were arrested for three counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in powder and pill form.





The 21-year-old male suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail and the 26-year-old male suspect into King County Jail. Both were arrested for three counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in powder and pill form.

For three months, SPD’s Narcotics detectives and agents with Homeland Security conducted investigations and surveillance of two suspects known for distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroine throughout the city of Seattle, Snohomish County, and Skagit County.On Wednesday November 22, 2023 starting at 5:00am, SPD and HSI served warrants on the suspect’s residences, a storage locker, and vehicles associated with the suspects. The suspects were located at their respective residence and taken into custody.After completion of all the search warrants, the law enforcement agencies recovered the following: