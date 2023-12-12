Holiday Farmers Market & Crafts Fair at Third Place Commons this Sunday December 17, 2023
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
This Sunday, December 17 is your last chance in 2023 to shop the bounty of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and the ever-popular Holiday Crafts Fair, presented by Third Place Commons.
The special December farmers market will feature many of your favorite regular season vendors and plenty of options for yummy, fresh, and locally grown produce, fish, baked goods, sweet treats, and more. You’re sure to leave with lots of delicious goodies for your upcoming holiday meals.
Still looking for that one big show-stopper gift? Need a few, final stocking stuffers to finish off your list? Look no further! Whatever you’re shopping for, the Holiday Crafts Fair will have it.
Over 30 Washington artists and crafters will offer a dizzying array of handcrafted jewelry, home décor, candles, soaps, and holiday novelties. From fine arts to fabric arts and wearables, the phrase “something for everyone” just might have been invented for this occasion!
Before you shop, or while you're on a shopping break, enjoy the Milner Family Fiddles onstage in the Commons from 10:30 to noon. Then downstairs, you'll be serenaded by the classical guitar of Mark Wilson from noon to 2pm.
Once again, the crafts fair will take place in the lower lobby of the Town Center while you’ll find the farmers market and some bonus crafts vendors outside in the regular market location. Both events take place from 10am to 2pm.
SNAP recipients can still spend your SNAP benefits at the LFP Farmers Market and get them matched up to $25! Just stop by the info table inside the Crafts Fair to get your tokens and SNAP Market Match before heading over to the market.
This is also your last chance to use those 2023 Market Bucks, so bring them to the market this weekend and use them this Sunday, December 17th from 10-2. See you at the market!
Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the farmers market and hundreds of free public events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment