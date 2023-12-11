Christmas lights in Lake Forest Park
Monday, December 11, 2023
|Holiday lights are on 39th Ave NE, LFP
Photo by David Walton
|Reindeer are on 37th Ave NE, LFP
Photo by David Walton
|Dragon is on 32nd Ave NE, LFP
Photo by David Walton
As a wildlife photographer, it is interesting to see this dragon and these reindeer in the neighborhood. Migration patterns are interesting, as they typically appear here in December only.🤪
The house with the lights is also quite the display.
--David Walton
0 comments:
Post a Comment