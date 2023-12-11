Christmas lights in Lake Forest Park

Holiday lights are on 39th Ave NE, LFP

Photo by David Walton

Reindeer are on 37th Ave NE, LFP

Photo by David Walton

Dragon is on 32nd Ave NE, LFP

Photo by David Walton





As a wildlife photographer, it is interesting to see this dragon and these reindeer in the neighborhood. Migration patterns are interesting, as they typically appear here in December only.🤪





The house with the lights is also quite the display.





--David Walton



