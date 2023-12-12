Shoreline CC’s Professional Music Faculty teaching private lessons in Winter 2024

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Shoreline Music Faculty are offering private, non-credit, music and voice lessons Winter quarter 2024. 

Learn to play the piano, saxophone, trumpet, percussion/drums, bass guitar, guitar, ukelele, or to sing for fun or professionally! 

Lessons are flexible, reasonably priced and non-credit. 

Check out the fantastic faculty professional biographies and private lessons options here: Individual Instrument Instruction (campusce.net). Classes are usually held on campus in the #800 Music building at mutually determined dates and times.

Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4538. Parking costs dependent on class scheduling.

