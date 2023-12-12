Shoreline CC’s Professional Music Faculty teaching private lessons in Winter 2024
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Learn to play the piano, saxophone, trumpet, percussion/drums, bass guitar, guitar, ukelele, or to sing for fun or professionally!
Lessons are flexible, reasonably priced and non-credit.
Check out the fantastic faculty professional biographies and private lessons options here: Individual Instrument Instruction (campusce.net). Classes are usually held on campus in the #800 Music building at mutually determined dates and times.
Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4538. Parking costs dependent on class scheduling.
Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4538. Parking costs dependent on class scheduling.
0 comments:
Post a Comment