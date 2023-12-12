Blue Christmas - A Service of Lament and Healing

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7pm

While some are dreaming of a white Christmas, others are feeling blue. Sometimes Christmas can be hard.





Maybe you lost someone you loved, or you just can’t seem to muster the holiday spirit.





This service will offer a time of lament, to offer our struggles and grief to God, and a time of healing. The service has times of silence, thoughtful readings, and some simple chanted music from Taizé. Come to find comfort, peace, and healing.







