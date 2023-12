Jobs: WSDOT Air Quality, Acoustics, & Energy Tech Manager (TPS5)

This position represents WSDOT as the statewide agency technical expert on air quality, acoustics, and energy technical studies, greenhouse gas emissions, hydroacoustics, and pavement noise measurement techniques. Responsible for statewide noise policy development, research, and implementation relating to the hydroacoustic program and land-based noise effects on species.









Job description and application





Oversees a team of professional analysts who conduct air quality, acoustics, and energy studies for all WSDOT regions, modes (including ferries, rail, aviation), and outside organizations like Sound Transit. Oversees external agency air, noise and energy studies for transportation projects involving local agencies, transit, and developers statewide. Expanded responsibilities to oversee noise and air quality related compliance implementation for construction.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$86,158 - $115,920 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Technical Manager (Transportation Planning Specialist 5 (TPS 5)) in Shoreline, WA.