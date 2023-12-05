Rotary Sharing Tree is ready for business at LFP Town Center
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
|LFP Rotary Sharing Tree at LFP Town Center mall
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is committed to supporting local youth, families, and senior citizens in need with giving and goodwill during the holiday season.
This year, the LFP Rotary will continue a Lake Forest Park tradition of a Sharing Tree located at the Town Center Mall.
The 2023 LFP Rotary Sharing Tree is now active at the LFP Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. The tree is in the lower floor lobby.
Donate unwrapped gifts, cash, checks, gift cards (food, gas, dept. stores), or use the QR Code.
Rotary volunteers started collecting donations on November 25 and will continue to December 22, 2023. All the proceeds collected go to North Helpline and The Center for Human Services.
0 comments:
Post a Comment