New and used books at Friends of LFP Library book sale Saturday

Lots of children's books at LFP Friends of the Library book sale Saturday

Photo courtesy Friends of LFP Library

A big holiday book sale is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 11am to 4pm at the Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way N.E . in Lake Forest Park (lower lobby by the escalator).





There will be lots of children’s and teen books, fiction and nonfiction for adults, holiday books, cookbooks, and coffee-table books, all at very low prices.





Both used and new books are included, perfect for gift-giving and winter reading.





Prices start at one dollar (some at fifty cents) with specialty books marked up slightly; there will be further markdowns during the final hour of the sale. Proceeds help to support programs and events at the Lake Forest Park Library.





The book sale, sponsored by the Friends of the LFP Library, will take place inside the Library’s meeting room and also outside the library’s entrance. Call the library for directions at 206-362-8860.







