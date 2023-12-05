Music at St. Dunstan’s Presents TIDINGS OF JOY

Please join us on Saturday December 9, 2023 at 5pm for A Festive Carol Celebration with choir and organ

Seattle Girls Choir’s Cantamus ensemble and organist Carol Banach will share music of the season, knitting together an exciting assortment of anthems new and old, lesser-known and beloved.

Along with these choral anthems, the audience will enjoy organ solos by Ms. Banach and join in singing favorite Christmas carols. A reception with holiday treats and hot chocolate will follow the concert.

Suggested Donations: $5 for Students, $20 for Adults

Saint Dunstan’s is located in Shoreline, WA 722 N 145th St near the Aurora and 145th St. E Line Stop

Eventbrite link for Tidings of Joy


