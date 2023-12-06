Polar Star crosses the equator
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
|Journey to the center of the earth
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves
The Polar Star crew has officially crossed the Equator and the International Date Line, also known as ‘the X,’ on their transit to Antarctica!
The crew marked the occasion with a time-honored line crossing ceremony that transformed sailors who haven’t crossed the “X” before into “Golden Shellbacks.” Embracing the maritime traditions of the sea, new members underwent team building challenges as they were cheered on and welcomed as Golden Shellbacks.
|Eating barbeque on the deck
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves
On the following day, everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a deep-water swim call and “Steel Beach” aboard the flight deck.
