Polar Star crosses the equator

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Journey to the center of the earth
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves

The Polar Star crew has officially crossed the Equator and the International Date Line, also known as ‘the X,’ on their transit to Antarctica!

The crew marked the occasion with a time-honored line crossing ceremony that transformed sailors who haven’t crossed the “X” before into “Golden Shellbacks.” Embracing the maritime traditions of the sea, new members underwent team building challenges as they were cheered on and welcomed as Golden Shellbacks. 

Eating barbeque on the deck
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves

As the festivities concluded, the crew gathered for a Luau and camaraderie on the flight deck— complete with Hawaiian-inspired theme, music, and a delicious spread of island cuisine. 

Swimming in equatorial waters
Photo by EM3 Alex Ambrose

On the following day, everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a deep-water swim call and “Steel Beach” aboard the flight deck.


