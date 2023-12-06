Prolific mail thief who stole postal vehicles and postal keys pleads guilty to federal charges

Multiple postal vans like this one were stolen

Seattle – A man who committed a series of mail vehicle and mail key thefts plead guilty to theft of government property, mail theft, illegal transactions on access devices, and illegally possessing a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.





Johny Mixayboua, 27, committed a string of mail theft incidents involving stolen postal vehicles, stolen postal keys, mail theft and associated crimes. ( See previous article





The postal service had to halt deliveries in the zip code 98118 for about a week while investigators worked to track down and arrest Mixayboua. Mixayboua will be sentenced in U.S. District Court by Judge Richard A. Jones in Seattle on March 8, 2024.





Throughout April, mail thefts continued from as far north as Lake Forest Park, which had 21 cases of mail theft from locking mailboxes at apartment buildings.



According to the plea agreement, between December of 2022 and May of 2023, Mixayboua unlawfully gained access to cluster mailbox units in various locations throughout King County, including multiple apartment buildings in Lake Forest Park. He repeatedly stole mail from the cluster mailbox units.





During this time, Mixayboua stole credit cards from the mail he unlawfully collected and used the stolen credit cards to make purchases for himself. He also stole and operated a United States Postal Service Vehicle.





When law enforcement executed an arrest warrant on Mixayboua in May of 2023, he was found with a firearm. Mixayboua is prohibited from possessing any firearms because of previous felony convictions in King County Superior Court.



This case was investigated by U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).



Theft of Government Property is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Mail Theft is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Access Device – Illegal Transactions is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elyne Vaught.





