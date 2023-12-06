'Brick Wall" sessions at Sno-Isle Genealogy on December 16, 2023

Sno Isle Genealogical Library, Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday December 16, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.





To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment if we can understand the message.





Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts in the free 40 minute session. If the four sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.





Give yourself an early Christmas gift of help with your research!









