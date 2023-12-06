Shoreline Parks Board to review PROSA plan at meeting Thursday
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Shoreline Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services / Tree Board Regular Meeting Thursday, December 7, 2023 7pm to consider PROSA Plan Adoption Recommendation
Hybrid format:
- Room 303 at City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N
- Remotely via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/82863555400
- Join by phone: (253) 205-0468, Webinar ID: 828 6355 5400
To provide public comment remotely, email Lori Henrich at lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov by 6:30pm on the night of the meeting with 'Sign-up to provide oral testimony remotely' in the subject line. (Note: In person public commenters will sign up in person the night of the meeting)
20231207 PRCS_Tree Board Agenda Packet includes all documents for the meeting plus information on attending the meeting and submitting comments.
0 comments:
Post a Comment