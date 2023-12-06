Shoreline Parks Board to review PROSA plan at meeting Thursday

Wednesday, December 6, 2023


Shoreline Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services / Tree Board Regular Meeting Thursday, December 7, 2023 7pm to consider PROSA Plan Adoption Recommendation

Hybrid format: 

To provide public comment remotely, email Lori Henrich at lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov by 6:30pm on the night of the meeting with 'Sign-up to provide oral testimony remotely' in the subject line. (Note: In person public commenters will sign up in person the night of the meeting)

20231207 PRCS_Tree Board Agenda Packet includes all documents for the meeting plus information on attending the meeting and submitting comments.


