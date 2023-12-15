Night work will close on-ramp and lanes on I-5 in Shoreline Saturday
Friday, December 15, 2023
On Saturday, December 16, 2023 Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 on-ramp at NE 175th Street, the northbound I-5 left lanes between NE 155th St and NE 195th St, and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104 for a striping refresh. This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
What:
- Closure of northbound I-5 on-ramp at NE 175th Street, the left lanes on northbound I-5 from NE155th Street to NE 195th Street, and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104. Detour routes are in place for drivers (see map).
- Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.
- If the work is delayed, additional ramp closures will be scheduled and a new flyer will be provided to residents.
- Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
- Northbound I-5 on-ramp at NE 175th St.
- Northbound I-5 left lanes between NE 155th St and NE 195th St.
- Northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104.
- See map for detour information.
- Northbound I-5 left lanes: Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
- Northbound I-5 on-ramp at NE 175th St and off-ramp to SR-104:Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
