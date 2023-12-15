Longest Night Service at Edmonds United Methodist Church



Although the Christmas season can be filled with joy and happiness, there are those who find themselves struggling this time of year.





Often people are dealing with grief, illness, depression, loneliness, or a major life change.





Others are seeking a more contemplative season, away from the commercialism all around us.





Each year, Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers Street welcomes congregants, friends, and guests from the community to our Longest Night Service.





During the service, one can reflect and listen to beautiful, healing music. You may also choose to pray with our pastoral staff, light a candle, and find comfort in being anointed.





Stephen Ministers, who are trained caregivers, will be available to listen and support you during this tender time.





We hope you will join us Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6pm in our main sanctuary. We also encourage those who may not be grieving to come and support others who are hurting. All are welcome to experience the comfort and peace this service can give.





