Police manhunt in North City neighborhood on Friday afternoon
Saturday, December 16, 2023
People were advised to stay out of the area and look for alternate routes.
Residents told to stay inside during the search.
The search centered around NE 180th and 8th Ave NE in the North City neighborhood.
K9 officers were on the scene and the King County police helicopter circled overhead. Police vehicles were stationed at nearby intersections.
It was not stated why the subject was being sought or if s/he was apprehended. Police stated that there would be no updates.
