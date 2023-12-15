Shorewood Girls Wrestling with 6 Quick Pins at Edmonds Woodway Thursday

Team Photo: L-R Top: Tricia Norton, Abi Chishungu, Amelia LaClergue, Ellie Van Horn, Izzy Crave, Cora Morgan, Natalia Pittman, Brady Houck. Bottom Row: Sarah Norton, Aly Fellores, Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Kiyomi Hakuno. Photo by Maren Norton

The box score shows a final score of EW 48 and SW 36. But, in matches wrestled, SW pinned 6 Edmonds Woodway opponents, while the Warriors managed only 4 wins.





Forfeits can really swing the final score in a wrestling match.





Juniors Libby Norton, Aly Fellores, and Izzy Crave all won in first round pins, as did freshman Abi Chishungu.





Sophomores Ellie Van Horn and Finley Houck both pinned their opponents in the 2nd period.





Several Stormray ladies had their first dual meet matches of the year, including Amelia LaClergue, Sarah Norton, and Natalia Pittman.





The Stormray ladies will be adding another wrestler in the next week or so to help round out their lineup. Next week the ladies will face some tough opposition as they head to Lake Stevens for a double dual on Wednesday.





Finley Houck pins her opponent

Photo by Tricia Norton

Box Score:

12/14/23 Shorewood Girls @ Edmonds Woodway

Edmonds Woodway 48 Shorewood 36

Match started at 190



190: Stephanie Cesar (EW) pinned Natalia Pittman

235: Abi Chishungu (SW) pinned Mere Eldridge

100: Daniella Caparroso (EW) received FF

105: Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) received FF

110: Lena Kuebler (EW) received FF

115: Libby Norton (SW) pinned Isabella Caparroso

120: Finley Houck (SW) pinned Evan Wojciechowski

125: Hannah Baldock (EW) received FF

130: Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Corbynn Foster

135: Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Amelia LaClergue

140: Aly Fellores (SW) pinned Emily Reed

145: Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Lily Frank

155: Grace Fitting (EW) pinned Cora Morgan

170: Lisa Gauthron (EW) pinned Sarah Norton





Thursday’s team score doesn’t tell the whole story of the dual meet at Edmonds Woodway.