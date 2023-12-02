Mod Pizza Raise Some Dough for Cascade K-8 PTSA on Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Use code: MODGIVES20 and Cascade K-8 PTSA will receive 20% of fundraiser sales* during this fundraiser.
Participate on December 5, 2023 by ordering online using the code MODGIVES20 or by visiting the Lake Forest Park MOD and showing this fundraiser flyer or mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.
* Tax, gift cards and retail sales are excluded from the donation.
