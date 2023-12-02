Mod Pizza Raise Some Dough for Cascade K-8 PTSA on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Mod Pizza Raise Some Dough for Cascade K-8 PTSA
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Use code: MODGIVES20 and Cascade K-8 PTSA will receive 20% of fundraiser sales* during this fundraiser. 

Participate on December 5, 2023 by ordering online using the code MODGIVES20 or by visiting the Lake Forest Park MOD and showing this fundraiser flyer or mentioning the fundraiser at checkout.

* Tax, gift cards and retail sales are excluded from the donation.


Posted by DKH at 10:24 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  