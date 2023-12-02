Update from Shoreline Schools re closure of Kellogg and Shorecrest on Friday, December 1, 2023

Dec 1 2023



In regard to the safety concerns for students and staff at Kellogg and Shorecrest, the following information is what we can share at this time.



Thursday evening, November 30, we received multiple reports of a student who may have been planning to harm another student at Kellogg, potentially with a gun at school.





Out of concern for safety while these reports were investigated and to allow for a thorough process, we made the decision to cancel school today (Friday) at Kellogg and at Shorecrest. Canceling school is never a decision to take lightly, but we felt it was necessary to fully ensure the safety of students and staff.



Today, in coordination with Shoreline Police, we have been investigating these reports and following up on concerns.





At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is a risk to student or staff safety at either Kellogg or Shorecrest, and all school activities will resume on a normal schedule on Monday, December 4.



There are two processes currently taking place with regard to the student(s) named in the reports: law enforcement’s investigation, and the school disciplinary process.



In terms of school discipline, the school district is not permitted by law to share disciplinary action. What we can share is that no student will be permitted on a school campus or to return to a campus if there is any safety concern.





Our school district takes a very deliberate set of actions in conjunction with law enforcement that help guide our decision making. We are taking very seriously the reports that we have received.



Kellogg and Shorecrest will have their counseling teams on hand next week to support students who need someone to talk to or help process their feelings. Please encourage your child to seek this support if you feel they would benefit from it.





We know that you, as parents and guardians, have helped your children through many challenging issues throughout their lives. Hearing about these situations can also affect students who do not attend schools directly impacted by the school closures.





You can use this information from the National Association of School Psychologists in having conversations with your child about their feelings:





Also, please take this opportunity to reinforce or encourage with your children that if they see or hear anything that they find concerning, to please:

share those concerns or information directly with you,

tell a school staff member,

call the police, or

submit detailed information through our 24/7/365 SafeSchools Alert system.

Thank you for your partnership and support in caring for our Shoreline Schools community.



Sincerely,



Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Brian Schultz

Shorecrest Principal Dr. Chad Towe

Kellogg Principal Becca Whitney





