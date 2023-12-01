School cancelled Friday December 1, 2023 at Kellogg and Shorecrest for police investigation

Kellogg Middle School

No class on Friday December 1, 2023



**SCHOOL AT KELLOGG AND SHORECREST CANCELED FRIDAY 12/1**





Good evening families,





We have received reports of concerns for safety at Kellogg Middle School and Shorecrest High School. In order to further investigate this in partnership with law enforcement, school is canceled tomorrow, Friday, December 1, at both Kellogg and Shorecrest.





Students and staff should not report to either school; however, administration will be out front in the morning to help direct students and families who may arrive at either campus.





Because we are sending this late in the evening, please help us by sharing information of tomorrow’s school closure with your Kellogg and Shorecrest contacts.





The best avenue to quickly, easily, and anonymously report safety concerns, is our anonymous safety tip line.





This system allows anyone to report safety concerns to school officials any day, at any time.





We will provide an update to the Kellogg and Shorecrest communities by the end of the day Friday.





We are grateful for your partnership and supportive, timely engagement with these concerns.





Thank you,





Superintendent Susana Reyes

Shorecrest Principal Chad Towe

Kellogg Principal Becca Whitney





Shorecrest and Kellogg are located next to each other on 25th NE in Shoreline.







