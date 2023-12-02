Icebreaker Polar Star sailing to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Previously we have followed the icebreaker Healy as it sailed through the arctic, conducting science experiments and research in conjunction with Canada, Iceland, and Russia and returning home via the Atlantic and the Panama Canal.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves

Now her sister ship the Polar Star has officially set sail in support of Operation Deep Freeze! 🌊🚢🌊

ODF is a crucial mission that ensures delivery of critical supplies to sustain the U.S. Antarctic Program's year-round operations and supports international partnership in the harsh Antarctic environment.

Since leaving Seattle on November 21, 2023, the crew has already successfully executed multiple training drills, held a promotion ceremony for four of the officers aboard, and even caught its first rainbow on its way to the Rainbow State! 🌈

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves

On November 23, they made port in Honolulu, in time for Thanksgiving. Despite being far from home, they had a delicious feast prepared by talented Culinary Specialists onboard.


Posted by DKH at 11:00 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  