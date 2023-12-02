Icebreaker Polar Star sailing to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze

Previously we have followed the icebreaker Healy as it sailed through the arctic, conducting science experiments and research in conjunction with Canada, Iceland, and Russia and returning home via the Atlantic and the Panama Canal.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves

Now her sister ship the Polar Star has officially set sail in support of Operation Deep Freeze! 🌊🚢🌊





ODF is a crucial mission that ensures delivery of critical supplies to sustain the U.S. Antarctic Program's year-round operations and supports international partnership in the harsh Antarctic environment.





Since leaving Seattle on November 21, 2023, the crew has already successfully executed multiple training drills, held a promotion ceremony for four of the officers aboard, and even caught its first rainbow on its way to the Rainbow State! 🌈





Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves

On November 23, they made port in Honolulu, in time for Thanksgiving. Despite being far from home, they had a delicious feast prepared by talented Culinary Specialists onboard.








