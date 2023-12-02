Shorecrest wrestling season opens with a double dual meet





However, from there it was a lopsided exchange, with Everett picking up 30 points in pins and 24 team points in uncontested forfeits.





The forfeit advantage for Everett included a medical forfeit when senior captain Kaiju Fergerson couldn't finish the 3rd round, despite a 10 point lead.





Despite some great performances by senior captain Peter Grimm (1st round pin), senior Carter Nichols (1st round pin), and sophomore Avi Wylen (3rd round pin) the team point advantage was too great to overcome for the Scots.





Kenneth Adams, Junior, out muscling the

Gulls' Jack Franklin for 3 team points Final Score: Everett - 54, Shorecrest 27



144—Kenneth Adams Jr (SC) def. Jack Franklin (EVT) 6-2;

150—Cashton Moore (EVT) won by forfeit;

157—Sam Tracy (EVT) pinned Oskar Bohne (SC) 2:29;

165—Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Alex Buiukli (EVT) 1:18;

175—Josh Strago (EVT) pinned Devin Montague (SC) 1:43;

190—Phoenix Monohan (EVT) won by forfeit; 215—Carter Nichols (SC) pinned Maxton Gaiten (EVT) 1:03;

285—Narinder Chana (EVT) pinned Mateo Domiguez (SC) 1:30;

106—Mark Martinez (SC) won by forfeit;

113—George Tracy (EVT) pinned Graham Grabow (SC) 0:54;

120—Adrian Magnabosco (EVT) won by forfeit;

126—Ian Lorio (EVT) pinned Laith Salem (SC) 0:43;

132—Robert Thorne (EVT) won by Injury default over Kaiju Fergerson (SC)

138—Avi Wylen (SC) pinned Darey Pestana (EVT) 3:14





Lath Salem, Freshman pinned his opponent After getting a serving of humble pie from the Seagulls, the Scots woke up for their dual against Cascade. After getting a serving of humble pie from the Seagulls, the Scots woke up for their dual against Cascade.





They bumped a few of their junior varsity wrestlers up into the varsity slots to fill the gaps in the line up.





The last minute change proved valuable, with some newly minted wrestlers notching their first ever wins in a varsity match.





This included 126lb Freshman Laith Salem, who pinned his opponent with a double arm bar in the first round!





Another notable first time varsity win was by 157lb sophomore Oskar Bohne. Bohne is not only new to Shorecrest High School and the sport of wrestling, he is also new to the United States of America. He is a foreign exchange student from Germany living with another SCHS wrestler and his family this year. Welcome to America Oskar!





Carter Nichols, Senior This time around, the Scots only gave up 3 forfeits and picked up 3 of our own. This time around, the Scots only gave up 3 forfeits and picked up 3 of our own.





They also picked up 24 team points in pins thanks to performances by Bohne, Grimm, Salem and Adams.





Also contributing to the team point tally was 215lb Carter Nichols with a major decision (4 team points) against Cascades' Fedhi A-Mosawi.



Final Score: Shorecrest 46 - Cascade 33



150—Mario Toledo-Hernandez (C) won by forfeit;

157—Oskar Bohne (SC) pinned Ethan Tran (C) 5:12;

165—Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Matthew Barclay (C) 1:11;

175—Abraham J Marquez (C) pinned Devin Montague (SC) 3:20;

190—Edison Ho (C) won by forfeit;

215—Carter Nichols (SC) maj. dec Fedhi Al-Mosawi (C) 14-2;

285—Daron Rainey (C) pinned Mateo Dominguez (SC) 1:34;

106—Mark Martinez (SC) won by forfeit;

113—Preston Chao (C) def. Graham Grabow (SC) 8-4;

120—Jehsiah Smith (C) won by forfeit;

126—Laith Salem (SC) pinned Agustine Dang (C) 0:56;

132—Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfiet;

138—Avi Wylen (SC) won by forfeit;

144—Kenneth Adams Jr. (SC) pinned Nour Qandeel (C) 1:05







However, the wrestlers who were able to compete proved highly capable.The action started off nicely for the Scots at the 144lb weight class with juniorout-muscling the Gulls' Jack Franklin for 3 team points.