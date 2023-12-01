Lake Forest Park Police Calls – 11/01 – 12/01 - 842 calls for service
Friday, December 1, 2023
Your officers responded to 842 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 347 Traffic related incidents
- 121 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 54 Alarms / 911
- 80 Suspicious Circumstances
- 10 Transient / Welfare checks
Bothell Police Department provided invaluable assistance with these calls to the two officers who were working that night.
While we don't routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 if you have any questions.
