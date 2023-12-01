WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect overnight; Weekly forecast

National Weather Service weather pattern timeline

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory in effect beginning Friday night, December 1, 2023 at 11pm until Saturday morning at 6am.





Winds are expected to pick up around or after midnight Friday night. The peak of the winds is expected between around 3 to 5am. The wind advisory is in effect for the greater Seattle and Puget Sound area, including the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





From the National Weather Service:

What: South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Where: Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma area, Admiralty Inlet area, Hood Canal area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma area, Admiralty Inlet area, Hood Canal area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. When: From 11pm Friday evening to 6am Saturday.

From 11pm Friday evening to 6am Saturday. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Forecast: We have begun the transition into an active weather pattern that is very typical for the late November and early December time of year here. The jet stream is pointed right at the Pacific Northwest bringing the storm train with it. We have begun the transition into an active weather pattern that is very typical for the late November and early December time of year here. The jet stream is pointed right at the Pacific Northwest bringing the storm train with it.





For the weekend, we have a series of colder storms moving through, bringing several rounds of heavy rain and wind to the lowland areas. Mountains are expected to be picking up a lot of snow from this first series of storms. Windstorm overnight into Saturday morning. Then another windstorm is expected Sunday afternoon or possibly later into Monday.





Next week the fun continues with a warmer series of storms and a lot of rain. Remember how I mentioned above the mountains would be getting a lot of snow this weekend? The warmer weather next week is expected to bring rain to the lowlands and the mountains. Several inches of rain could fall in the Shoreline area, and many more inches of rain in the Cascade Mountains.





River flooding is expected next week. Small streams and creeks could start to flood and cause localized urban flooding as well. The moderate to heavy rainfall is expected for the most part to last all the way through at least next Thursday with temperatures in the mid 40's to low 50's.





Further out in the forecast shows more storms are likely to move through the region. As the week progresses, I suspect we might see more windstorms show up in the forecast as well.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







